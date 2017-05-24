Asus ZenFone Live with live beautification features India launch: Here’s what we know

Asus ZenFone Live comes with company’s new live beautification app called BeautyLive that smooths out any blemishes on face in real time. Asus ZenFone Live comes with company’s new live beautification app called BeautyLive that smooths out any blemishes on face in real time.

Asus ZenFone Live smartphone is expected to be unveiled by the company in India today. Asus has already sent out invites for the launch event in New Delhi. The invite comes with hashtag #GoLive given ZenFone Live is being touted as the world’s first smartphone with hardware-optimised, real-time beautification technology for livestreaming videos.

Asus ZenFone Live comes with company’s new live beautification app called BeautyLive that smooths out any blemishes on face in real time. There’s a 5MP camera on the front with 1.4 um pixel size, LED flash, auto-focus, and 82 degree field of view. The rear camera is 13MP with PixelMaster technology, f/2.0 aperture and 5P Largan lens.

Asus ZenFone Live features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB ROM. The memory is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 2,650mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 16 hours of standby time and up to 471 hours of talktime. It features dual MEMS mics for clearer chat as well as the five-magnet speaker with the smart amp.

Asus ZenFone Live measures 141.2 x 71.74 x 7.95 and weighs 120 grams. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow along with company’s ZenUI 3.5 skin. The ZenFone Live supports hybrid SIM slot. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, WiFi direct, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro USB and a 3.5mm headset jack. It supports Accelerator, E-Compass, Proximity and Ambient light sensors.

