Asus Zenfone Live L1 with Android Oreo (Go Edition) announced: Here are the specifications

Asus Zenfone Live L1, which is the company’s first smartphone with Android Oreo (Go edition) will be launched in Indonesia on May 17 alongside the Zenfone 5. (Image: Gadgetren) Asus Zenfone Live L1, which is the company’s first smartphone with Android Oreo (Go edition) will be launched in Indonesia on May 17 alongside the Zenfone 5. (Image: Gadgetren)

Asus Zenfone Live L1, which is the company’s first smartphone with Android Oreo (Go edition) has been announced. It will be launched in Indonesia on May 17 alongside the Zenfone 5. According to a report on Gadgetren, the Zenfone Live L1 will be an entry-level device with 18:9 aspect ratio, Face Unlock feature, up to 2GB RAM, and more. The Zenfone 5 was announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona in February.

Asus Zenfone Live L1 features a 5.45 inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1,440 x 720 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9, which means thinner bezels. According to the site, which also revealed specifications of Zenfone Live L1, the phone is be powered by 1.4 GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU.

Asus Zenfone Live L1 will be available in two storage configurations – 1GB RAM or 2GB RAM. The internal storage for both the models will be 16GB, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The 1GB RAM model will run Android Oreo (Go Edition), while the 2GB RAM model will ship with Android Oreo OS. Asus’ Android Oreo (Go edition) will also include apps such as Maps Go, Google Go, and Files Go which have been optimised for phones running this software version.

Also Read: MWC 2018: Asus announces new Zenfone 5Z with iPhone-X style notch, new Zenfone 5

Asus Zenfone Live L1 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF and LED flash. The front shooter is a 5MP one. The phone is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery. The dual SIM Live L1 will come with connectivity options like 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, and a microUSB port. The price of Asus Zenfone Live L1 is unclear at this moment, though the report pegs it at around IDR 1.5 million (Rs 7,200 approx).

To recall, Asus ZenFone 5 gets a 6.2-inch edge-to-edge display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and ot runs ZenUI 5.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The phone has dual rear cameras – 12MP primary sensor+ 12MP 120-degree wide-angle camera. The camera comes with features such as night HDR and AI scene detection. It sports an 8MP front shooter. The Zenfone 5 packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The battery is a 3,00mAh one.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd