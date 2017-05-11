Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 launched in India: Key specifications, price and features

Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 is an entry-level smartphone with a large 5.5-inch screen. Asus ZenFone Go 5.5 is an entry-level smartphone with a large 5.5-inch screen.

Asus has launched the ZenFone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) in the Indian market. The smartphone, which is priced at Rs. 8,499, will be made exclusively on Amazon India in two colours – Charcoal Black and Sheer Gold.

The ZenFone Go 5.5, as the name suggests, sports a large 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels. The phone also has an in-built Bluelight Filter to ensure the safety of the user’s eyes during prolonged usage, claims Asus. The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the ZenFone Go 5.5 gets a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED real tone flash. Asus touts its PixelMaster 3.0 app with multiple modes like Back Light (HDR) Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode, Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode (for up to 4X resolution photos), and Night Mode will further enhance the photography experience. For selfies and video calling, the phone features a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The ZenFone Go 5.5 is backed by a 3,000mAh battery which should last a day on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n; WiFi-Direct, Bluetooth V 4.0, GPS, Dual internal mic with noise cancellation and FM Radio. The Zenfone Go 5.5 comes with ZenUI 3.0, which is based on Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Commenting on the launch, Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia and Country Manager for Asys India said, “We have always ensured that we empower our customers with products that perfectly fuse technologically advanced specs and a classy, sophisticated design. With the immense success of our previous versions of Zenfone Go, it was befitting that we expand this range to meet with the copious demand. We are sure that this smartphone will help our users across the country live digital lives.”

