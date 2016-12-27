Asus Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE with 8MP rear camera launched at Rs 6,999

Asus Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE gets a 4.5-inch FWVGA display (854×480 pixels). It sports an 8MP PixelMaster rear camera with 2MP front camera. Asus Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE gets a 4.5-inch FWVGA display (854×480 pixels). It sports an 8MP PixelMaster rear camera with 2MP front camera.

Asus has announced the launch of Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE, a 4G-enabled smartphone at Rs 6,999. It features a metallic unibody design and measures 3.5 mm at its thinnest edge. The volume key in Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE is present on the rear panel, making it easier for users to click multiple selfies in one go.

Asus Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE gets a 4.5-inch FWVGA display (854×480 pixels) and Bluelight filter. It sports an 8MP PixelMaster rear camera with 2MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 quad-core processor clocked at 1.0 GHz with Adreno 306 GPU. It comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). Asus is giving 100GB on Google Drive for 2 years as well. The device runs Android Marshmallow 6.0 with ZenUI.

“Through our smartphones, we aim to cater to a wide segment of users, and we endeavor to offer the differentiated ASUS technology even in mass segments. We are sure this smartphone will able to provide an enriching user experience and be appreciated by our users across the county,” Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager, ASUS India said.

Asus Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE is a dual-SIM smartphone that features 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB slot. It supports 802.11b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS and BDS. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, E-Compass, proximity and ambient-light. The Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE is backed by a 2,070mAh removable battery. It is available in matte finish in Glamour Red colour variant and in hairline (IMR) finish in Silver blue, Gold and Silver colour options. The dimensions of the device are 136.5 x 66.7 x 3.6 mm. It weighs 135 grams.

