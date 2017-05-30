Asus ZenFone AR with Tango and Daydream support to launch in the US in July

First announced at CES 2017 in January, Asus’ ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both Google Tango augmented reality and Daydream mobile virtual reality platform. First announced at CES 2017 in January, Asus’ ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both Google Tango augmented reality and Daydream mobile virtual reality platform.

Looks like Asus is finally ready to release the ZenFone AR in the market. The first smartphone to support both Google’s Daydream and Tango support will be launched in the US in July. The information has been revealed from a report by Engadget who spoke to Asus CEO Jerry Shen on the sidelines of the ongoing Computex tradeshow which is currently happening in Taipei.

According to Shen, the ZenFone AR will first hit the company’s homemarket in June sometime around mid-June, followed by the US towards the end of June or early July. We already knew that the smartphone would be launching in the first-half of the year. At Google I/O 2017, the search engine giant confirmed that the ZenFone AR would finally launch sometime this summer. Verizon will be the only network provider in the US to carry the device (at least, for now).

First announced at CES 2017 in January, Asus’ ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both Google Tango augmented reality and Daydream mobile virtual reality platform. Lenovo’s Phab 2 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to come integrated with Google’s Tango, but it doesn’t support Google Daydream.

Spec-wise, the ZenFone AR is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor and 8GB RAM. There’s another variant of the device, featuring 6GB RAM. The phone also features a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED (QHD) display, and a 3300mAh battery. Given the fact that the smartphone is a Tango-ready device, it comes with three-cameras. The main camera on the rear offers a 23-megapixel Sony IMX 318 sensor with OIS and 4K video recording support and other two for motion tracking and depth sensing. Plus, it has an 8-megapixel rear-facing shooter on the front. The device runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Unfortunately, pricing of the phone still remains a mystery, but when asked if the ZenFone AR could be priced more than the Galaxy S8+, Shen replied that we wouldn’t dare to charge more than that.

