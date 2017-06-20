Asus ZenFone AR with 8GB RAM teased ahead of India launch

Asus ZenFone AR, the world’s first smartphone to come with both the Tango AR and Daydream VR technologies, is headed to India. Asus ZenFone AR, the world’s first smartphone to come with both the Tango AR and Daydream VR technologies, is headed to India.

The ZenFone AR, the world’s first smartphone to come with both the Tango AR and Daydream VR technologies, is headed to India. Asus has already started to tease the smartphone on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, accompanied by the caption ” Landing Soon. The World’s First 8GB RAM Phone”. While the details about the launch have been closely guarded, it’s apparent that Asus intends to bring the ZenFone AR to the market sooner than expected.

First announced at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Asus’ ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both the Tango and Daydream VR technologies. It’s also the first phone to come with 8GB RAM and has recently been made available for purchase in Taiwan.

We’re ready to change the way you see smartphones. The world’s first 8GB RAM phone is all set to land in India. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/fvhMNv0hU4 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) June 19, 2017

While Asus may have been claiming to bring the first 8GB smartphone to India, OnePlus will likely become the first OEM to ship a phone with 8GB RAM. The company plans to launch its flagship OnePlus 5 on June 22 in India. In fact the smartphone will be made available for sale via Amazon on the same day itself.

That said, the ZenFone AR is equally impressive in terms of hardware. The phone features a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD display with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, and features a 3300mAh battery. Given that it is a Tango-ready device, it features three cameras. The main camera on the rear has a 23-megapixel Sony IMX 318 sensor with OIS and 4K video recording support and other two shooters for motion tracking and depth sensing. It also has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The phone runs on Android Nougat.

