Asus ZenFone AR to launch in India today, how to watch live stream, timing and more

Asus ZenFone AR is the first phone to feature both Tango augmented reality and Google Daydream mobile virtual reality into one single device. Asus ZenFone AR is the first phone to feature both Tango augmented reality and Google Daydream mobile virtual reality into one single device.

Asus ZenFone AR launch will take place in India later today. Asus Zenfone AR is the latest flagship from the Taiwanese company, boasting of both Google’s Project Tango augmented reality support, and Google Daydream mobile virtual reality platform.

The device will be unveiled at the company’s scheduled press conference in Delhi at 2 pm (IST). On YouTube, the event will be broadcast live on Asus’ official channel. Asus Zenfone AR will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone. The e-commerce site already has a banner up, announcing the upcoming launch of this smartphone.

First shown at CES, the ZenFone AR is the second phone with Google Tango after Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, which is now available for Rs 24,990. The Phab 2 Pro is the world’s first phone to support Google Tango, but it doesn’t support Google Daydream. Similar to the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, the Zenfone AR takes advantage of Google’s Project Tango for delivering seamless augmented reality experience. The possibilities are endless with Google Tango platform. It can be used for gaming, educational and shopping.

Asus ZenFone AR is VR ready, and work’s perfectly with Google Daydream VR headset. Google Daydream View VR costs Rs 6,499 in India. Thanks to its top-of-the-line specifications, the ZenFone AR will be more accurate and precise with AR/VR apps. The device runs on a Snapdragon 821 processor, 8GB RAM, a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display and 128 of storage, along with a 3300mAh battery. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Asus ZenFone AR uses a TriCam system which comprises of three cameras: a 23-megapixel main camera, a motion-tracking camera and a depth-sensing camera. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The phone also comes with a five-magnet speaker and high-resolution audio for a more immersive experience.

The ZenFone AR is potentially one of Asus’ most important device to hit the market this year. The high-end smartphone faces stiff competition from the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 Plus. Smartphones that support Google’s Daydream aren’t that many in the market, so it remains to be seen how much the company charge for the ZenFone AR. We’re expecting Asus to share more details about price and availability of the ZenFone AR at the launch event.

