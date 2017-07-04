Asus ZenFone AR India launch set for July 13, says report

Asus is expected to launch the ZenFone AR in India on July 13, according to a new report. Asus is expected to launch the ZenFone AR in India on July 13, according to a new report.

Asus has been teasing the ZenFone AR in India for quite sometime, and the company has now decided when to release the phone. Evidently, Asus plans to launch the phone in India on July 13. The information comes from news agency IANS. Although Asus has yet to confirm the release date of the ZenFone AR in India, the launch may be imminent. Indianexpress.com has reached out to Asus for a comment.

First announced at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both Daydream and Tango platforms. It also claims to be the world’s first smartphone to come with 8GB RAM. Even though the ZenFone might be the first one to feature 8GB RAM, OnePlus 5 has recently become the first phone in the country with 8GB RAM.

On the spec front, ZenFone AR sports a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, and features a 3300mAh battery.

ZenFone AR features three cameras on board. The main camera is 23-megapixels with OIS and 4K video recording support. The two cameras are meant for depth sensing and motion tracking. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and has an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

Other specifications include 32/64/128 or 256GB of storage and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus ZenFone AR will face tough competition from the likes of Apple iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8+ and HTC 11. The smartphone could be priced in the vicinity of Rs 57,999.

