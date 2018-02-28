MWC 2018: Asus announces new Zenfone 5Z with iPhone-X style notch, new Zenfone 5

Asus Zenfone 5z and Zenfone 5 smartphones with edge-to-edge display have been launched at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. Asus Zenfone 5z and Zenfone 5 smartphones with edge-to-edge display have been launched at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona.

Asus has announced its new Zenfone 5Z which has an edge-to-edge display along with a notch on top similar to the iPhone X. Asus also announced a new Zenfone 5 smartphone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. Asus’ Zenfone 5Z will be the first Android phone with an iPhone-X style notch on the top.

Asus has not yet confirmed an India launch date for both phones. However, in an earlier interaction, the company had said that it will bring both these phones to the Indian market soon, though it did not confirm a timeline.

The Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. Asus will also be introducing what it calls “ZeniMoji” on the two phones which are live-animated avatars similar to Animoji on the iPhone X and the AR Emoji on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S9.

Other specifications of the Asus Zenfone 5Z are 12MP +12MP rear camera with 1.4µm pixel size. One is a telephoto lens, while the other is 120-degree wide-angle camera. Asus has also introduced features like Night HDR and AI-based scene detection in the rear camera. On the display front, the Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch inch edge-to-edge display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display is Full HD+ in terms of resolution and this is an IPS panel. Asus is also continuing with the metal and glass design as seen on its previous flagships.

The front camera on the Asus Zenfone 5Z is 8MP. The phone will also come with a face unlock feature as well. For the battery, ZenFone 5Z has a 3,300mAh one on board with the company’s proprietary “BoostMaster” fast-charge technology. Asus says it will also rely on AI to ensure that the battery life of the phone is maximised. Asus says the AI feature will dynamically adjust the charging rate by monitoring the user’s charging habits, in order to slow down battery aging, though user will not be able to notice this on the front end.

The ZenFone 5Z supports dual 4G LTE SIMs with Dual SIM, and Dual VoLTE as well. ZenFone 5Z also comes with two five-magnet stereo speakers on board, which are driven by dual smart amplifiers to ensure good audio experience. The phone also supports Hi-Res Audio files encoded at up to 24-bit/192KHz sample rate. It will come with DTS Headphone:X from Asus for an immersive audio experience.

Coming to the Asus ZenFone 5, this will also come with dual rear cameras. This variant has the 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with 1.4µm pixel size and the other 12MP sensor is a 120-degree wide-angle camera. The camera also comes with night HDR and AI scene detection feature like the 5Z variant.

The ZenFone 5 also has a 6.2-inch edge-to-edge display, though this one is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The battery remains at 3,00mAh and this one too has a 8MP front camera. The AI-scene detection feature seen on the Zenfone 5Z’s rear camera is also present on the Zenfone 5 variant. Both phones are on Android Oreo 8.0 with Asus ZenUI 5.0 on top.

Disclaimer: The author is at MWC 2018 in Barcelona at the invite of Samsung India.

