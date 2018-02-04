Asus ZenFone 5 with 18:9 display, dual cameras to launch at MWC 2018

Asus ZenFone 5 will feature a 5.7-inch 18:9 bezel-less display and dual rear cameras. Asus ZenFone 5 will feature a 5.7-inch 18:9 bezel-less display and dual rear cameras.

Although Asus fans only have to wait for a few more days before they get their glimpse of the ZenFone 5, the specifications and leaked renders of the handset appear to have leaked online. According to a report from Winfuture.de, several pictures taken from a manual show the unannounced ZenFone 5 and it lists the model number as Asus XOOPD. The leaked product manual reveals the ZenFone 5 will feature a 5 .7-inch 18:9 bezel-less display and dual rear cameras.

The renders show a phone with thin bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. The top bezel houses the usual arrangement of notification light, camera, earpiece, and sensors. Thanks to minimal bezels, the fingerprint scanner can be seen placed on the back of the device. The most apparent change on the back will purportedly be the positioning of the dual camera setup, which is moving to a vertically aligned, similar to the one seen on the iPhone X. Interestingly, Asus hasn’t dropped the headphone jack from the ZenFone 5.

We’re hearing rumours of its specifications as well, such as it could be powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 3GB RAM. The device will be backed by a 4000mAh battery, and it will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The rest of the specifications are unknown at this point.

Asus has already announced that it is holding an event on February 27 at the Mobile World Congress. The launch event will likely to see a slew of new phones from the Taiwanese company, including the ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5 Max and ZenFone 5 Lite. All three smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

