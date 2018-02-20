Asus ZenFone 5 spotted with iPhone X-like notch, likely to launch at MWC 2018

Asus ZenFone 5 might feature an iPhone X-like notch above the display. (Image credit: Winfuture.de) Asus ZenFone 5 might feature an iPhone X-like notch above the display. (Image credit: Winfuture.de)

Asus’ upcoming flagship smartphone might feature an iPhone X-like notch above the display reveals a leaked render that surfaced over the weekend. The handset, which has been dubbed as the ZenFone 5, is expected to mimic Apple’s iPhone X in terms of design.

Details have started to emerge about the ZenFone 5, which will be the company’s first flagship smartphone of 2018. An early render of the ZenFone 5 has been leaked accidentally by WinFuture.de and it shows the design language of the flagship device. The render shows the ZenFone 5 to feature thin bezels and an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. Interestingly, Asus ZenFone 5 will sport an iPhone X-like “notch” on the top. Unlike the iPhone X, the “notch” might feature a front-facing camera, an earpiece, and a sensor module for ambient and proximity sensors. Also, it is evident that the phone will indeed feature the fingerprint scanner on the back of the device. This should be made clear that Face ID-like unlocking system won’t be included.

Asus ZenFone 5 will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, dual rear-facing camera setup, Android 8.0 Oreo, and Dual-SIM support. Not just the ZenFone 5, the Taiwanese company could two more smartphones in the ZenFone 5 lineup, including the ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone 5 Max. The latter smartphone will succeed the ZenFone 4 Max which featured a 5000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and a 5.5-inch display.

Asus is slated to launch the ZenFone 5 lineup at Mobile World Congress in Berlin. To be precise, the launch event is scheduled to happen on February 26. Naturally, we shall know all the details on the launch date itself, including pricing and availability of the devices.

