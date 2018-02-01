Asus ZenFone 5 series to launch on February 27 at MWC 2018

Asus will announce its ZenFone 5 series will launch at the Mobile World Congress. Asus will announce its ZenFone 5 series will launch at the Mobile World Congress.

Asus has confirmed its ZenFone 5 series will launch at the Mobile World Congress in the late February. The Taiwanese company tweeted the save-the-date announcement, with a hashtag #Backto5. The teaser also features a “We Love Photo” tag that was originally promoted at the time of launch of the ZenFone 4. The launch event is scheduled to take place on February 27 in Barcelona. Asus will be livestreaming the event from 7:30PM CET (12:00 AM IST).

The company traditionally releases new flagship smartphones in September, but this time it plans to launch the new devices in late February. Multiple reports suggest Asus is planning to bring three smartphones under the ZenFone 5 lineup, including the ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone 5 Max. All three phones are likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.There’s not much information available about the ZenFone 5 series at this point, but we can expect the devices to sport the 18:9 display and dual cameras on the back, and Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The ZenFone 5 Max, for instance, is rumoured to come with a massive battery life.

Asus hasn’t had a hit smartphone for a while now. Its ZenFone 4 series came and went unnoticed. With the ZenFone 5 series, Asus might be thinking to strengthen its smartphone portfolio to match up to the competition. It will be interesting to see if Asus’ upcoming flagship phone, the ZenFone 5, will have what it takes to rival the iPhone X and Galaxy S9.

There’s still some time before Asus officially takes the wraps off the ZenFone 5 series. Details and pricing will be announced during the launch event on February 27.

