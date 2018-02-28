Asus ZenFone 5 Lite, ZenFone Max (M1) with 18:9 display launched at MWC 2018

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite comes with a 6-inch Full View Full HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Asus ZenFone 5 Lite comes with a 6-inch Full View Full HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Asus has launched ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone Max (M1) at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The smartphones were launched alongside Zenfone 5z which comes with Apple iPhone X-like notch and new ZenFone 5. The new Asus smartphones feature Full View display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The ZenFone 5 Lite gets four camera systems, which is also the highlight of the phone. Both ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone Max (M1) ship with face unlock feature for unlocking the device, in addition to fingerprint sensor.

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite comes with a 6-inch Full View Full HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Zenfone 5 Lite gets a 20MP camera at the front and a 16MP rear shooter – accompanied by secondary wide-angle cameras on both front and rear with a 120-degree field of view. Each of the four cameras in ZenFone 5 Lite can be used individually. ZenFone 5 Lite includes the company’s BeautyLive live-beautification feature. The front camera supports softlight LED flash, while the primary camera comes with LED flash. The ZenFone 5 Lite main rear camera supports 4K UHD video recording.

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite sports 2.5D-contoured glass panels at front and rear. It is available in three colour options – Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Rouge Red. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 mobile platform, the ZenFone 5 Lite features 4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform version as well. The phone supports expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery claimed to offer up to 24 days 4G standby time and up to 30 hours 3G talk time. The ZenFone 5 Lite runs Asus’ ZenUI 5.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

MWC 2018: Asus announces new Zenfone 5Z with iPhone-X style notch, new Zenfone 5

Asus ZenFone 5 Lite comes with NFC technology for secure mobile contactless payments with Google Pay. Wireless connectivity options on the device include: WLAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 & 5 GHz, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi Direct and NFC. It uses a Micro-USB port for charging. Apart from fingerprint sensor, the phone also supports face unlock. The ZenFone 5 Lite has a triple-slot tray with two SIM slots and a microSD slot. The phone uses GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and BDSS for navigation.

Asus ZenFone Max (M1)

Asus ZenFone Max (M1) gets a 5.5-inch Full View HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a metallic finish design with a 2.5D-curved glass coating on the front. The phone will be available in Deepsea Black, Sunlight Gold and Ruby Red colour options. The highlight of ZenFone Max (M1) is its dual rear camera setup, a combination of 13MP+8MP lens. The primary 13MP camera comes with f/2.0 aperture and phase-detection auto focus (PDAF), while the 8MP lens is a 120-degree wide-angle one. The front shooter is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The PixelMaster 4.0 camera comes with several modes such as Auto mode with HDR, Pro mode, Beauty mode, GIF animation, Time Lapse, and more.

Asus ZenFone Max (M1) supports face unlock feature as a security method for unlocking the phone, in addition to the rear fingerprint sensor. Asus ZenFone Max (M1) supports face unlock feature as a security method for unlocking the phone, in addition to the rear fingerprint sensor.

Asus ZenFone Max (M1) packs a 4,000mAh battery, said to offer up to 41 days 4G standby, up to 36 hours 3G talk time and up to 23 hours Wi-Fi browsing. The ZenFone Max (M1) can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. The battery system in ZenFone Max comes with the company’s PowerMaster technology for optimising battery life. Asus ZenFone Max (M1) supports face unlock feature as a security method for unlocking the phone, in addition to the rear fingerprint sensor. The Zenfone Max (M1) runs Android 8.0 Oreo with Asus’ Zen UI 5.0 skin.

Asus ZenFone Max (M1) is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm MSM8917 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A different variant of the phone comes with an Octa-core Qualcomm MSM8937 processor, clocked at 1.4GHz. The phone measures 70.9 x 147.3 x 8.7 mm and weighs 150 gm. Connectivity options include – 802.11b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, DC-HSPA+, LTE-Cat 4, Bluetooth 4.0, a micro-USB port, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and BDS. The Zenfone Max (M1) supports triple slots for dual SIM and a microSD card.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd