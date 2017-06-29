Asus’ ZenFone 4V could be launched in Europe on September 21: Report

Asus’ ZenFone 4 lineup won’t be visible until the second half of the year. Asus’ ZenFone 4 lineup won’t be visible until the second half of the year.

Asus’ ZenFone 4 lineup won’t be visible until the second half of the year. The information has been shared by well-known leakster Roland Quandt on Twitter. Roland says Asus has already started to send press invites for the event scheduled to take place on September 21 in Rome. Evidently Asus plans to release the ZenFone 4V in Europe in September.

The invite bears the tagline “Take a walk on the wide angle”, confirming the alleged smartphone will have a dual-rear camera setup. From what we can see on the press invite, it appears that Asus’ ZenFone 4V will feature a wide angle lens.

There’s a lot of leaked information about the company’s ZenFone 4 lineup and now we could know when Asus plans to reveal them. Asus has been rumoured to release the ZenFone 4 family of devices for quite sometime.

Asus had initially planned to launch the new smartphones during the annual Computex tradeshow in May. Later, Asus’ CEO Jerry Shen told Taiwanese site Digitimes that one of the first smartphones in the ZenFone 4 series would be launched in the end of July. The company reportedly decided to held them back because of a last minute “design overhaul and efficiency upgrades”.

Asus will likely to release six devices in the ZenFone 4 series, including the ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4V and two ZenFone 4 variants. All these devices have been spotted on the Google Play store support. We don’t have much information about the ZenFone 4 series at the moment.

I think we have a launch date for ASUS’ #ZenFone4 line in Europe. (pic from press ‘save the date’) pic.twitter.com/Up09gAhIew — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 28, 2017

Asus’ ZenFone 3 series hasn’t been a huge hit, but the company hopes to make a profit in the third quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, the company plans to introduce the ZenFone AR in India in the coming days. The ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to come with the both Tango and Daydream technologies.

