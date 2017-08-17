Asus launches new Zenfone 4 series smartphones in Taiwan

Asus has unveiled six new smartphones in its Zenfone 4 series – ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Selfie – in Taiwan. Asus has unveiled six new smartphones in its Zenfone 4 series – ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Selfie – in Taiwan.

Asus has unveiled six new smartphones in its Zenfone 4 series – ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Selfie – in Taiwan. The devices were unveiled at the We Love Photo event in Taipei. Asus’ new Zenfone 4 series smartphones come with either dual front camera setup or dual rear camera setup, and the devices are designed keeping in mind the focus on mobile photography.

“With the ZenFone series, we have always been committed to enabling the best mobile photography experiences and empowering consumers to capture every precious moment of their lives and easily share them with their loved ones,” said Asus Chairman Jonney Shih in a press statement.

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro features a combination of 12 MP + 16 MP lens at the back. The 12 MP Sony IMX362 image lens offers f/1.7 aperture. The 16MP camera comes with features like a 2X optical zoom and a 10X total zoom. The cameras, powered by ASUS SuperPixel Engine, are claimed to effectively increase captured light by up to 8X, and pack optical image stabilization (OIS) as well.

ZenFone 4 Pro It features a 5.5-inch full-HD AMOLED with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with Adreno 540 GPU. The smartphone comes with 6GB RAM.

Asus ZenFone 4

Asus ZenFone 4 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. There’s 12MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup. The 12MP Sony IMX362 image sensor features f/1.8 aperture, while the 8MP sensor is a 120-degree wide-angle lens.

Asus Zenfone 4 packs Snapdragon 660 mobile platform and there’s a 3300mAh lithium polymer battery. The smartphone supports company’s BoostMaster fast-charge technology as well.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie series

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie series smartphones feature dual front-facing cameras with wide-angle. The new SelfieMaster app lets users apply real-time beautification effects to selfies, videos, and live-streams.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with a Sony IMX362 dual-pixel image sensor on the front. It is said to capture 2X brighter low-light selfies thanks to Asus SuperPixel Engine. People can shoot 4K UHD selfie videos as well. There’s a 24MP DuoPixel lens that works in tandem with 5MP 120-degree wide-angle lens.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie sports dual 20MP + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle) cameras with Softlight LED flash

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by a 64-bit, 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. There’s 4GB RAM. ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is available in three colour options – Rouge Red, Sunlight Gold and Deepsea Black.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie sports dual 20MP + 8 MP (120-degree wide-angle) cameras with Softlight LED flash. Zenfone 4 Selfie packs SelfieMaster app as well. There’s a 16MP rear camera with phase-detection autofocus.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is powered by the Snapdragon 430 mobile platform with expandable memory of up to 2TB. The dual SIM smartphone has triple slot tray to use two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously.

