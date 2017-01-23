Asus Zenfone 4 series to launch in May: Report

Asus shipped about 17.5 million ZenFone-series smartphones in 2016, and 20.5 million in 2015. (Image: Asus Zenfone 3) Asus shipped about 17.5 million ZenFone-series smartphones in 2016, and 20.5 million in 2015. (Image: Asus Zenfone 3)

Asus will launch its Zenfone 4 series in May, according to a report in Digitimes. The site quoted sources from company’s supply chain, who said the Taiwanese smartphone maker is looking to sell 20 million smartphones in 2017. “The company shipped about 17.5 million ZenFone-series smartphones in 2016, decreasing 14.6% from the 20.5 million shipped a year earlier, the sources estimate,” it adds.

Earlier, an Asus smartphone codenamed ASUS_X00GD was spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. While it is being dubbed as one of the Zenfone 4 series device, there is no confirmation on the same. Going by the listing, this could be first Asus smartphone to ship with Android Nougat.

The smartphone has a 5.2-inch HD screen (1280×720 pixels) and packs a 4,850 mAh battery. Asus X00GD will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz. It is listed in three RAM variants – 2GB, 3GB and 4GB. It will come in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB internal memory options, expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

The handset measures 149.5×73.7×8.85 mm and weighs 169.5 grams. Asus X00GD will be available in Luxurious gold, rose gold and black colour variants. It will support Bluetooth and USB. Sensors on the device include Gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor.

Asus announced its ZenFone AR and ZenFone 3 Zoom smartphones at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to be both Tango and Daydream-ready. Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom features a dual-camera system and a large 5,000mAh battery inside.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd