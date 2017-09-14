Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie series India launch set for today: Livestream, expected price, and features

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro gets a 24MP dual front camera (12MP x 2) DuoPixel unit with f/1.8 aperture and softlight LED flash. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro gets a 24MP dual front camera (12MP x 2) DuoPixel unit with f/1.8 aperture and softlight LED flash.

Asus Zenfone 4 series is set to make a debut in India today. Asus Zenfone 4 series was globally announced last month, and the it consists of five smartphones – Zenfone 4 Selfie, Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4, Zenfone 4 Pro, and Zenfone 4 Max. Asus is expected to bring its Zenfone 4 Selfie series to India along with Zenfone 4. Asus India will livestream the launch event via their official YouTube page.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

In terms of specifications, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro gets a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass design on top. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with company’s ZenUI 4.0 skin on top. Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card).

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro gets a 24MP dual front camera (12MP x 2) DuoPixel unit with f/1.8 aperture and softlight LED flash. The second front camera is a 120-degree wide-angle camera. The rear camera is 16MP with 80-degree field of view and LED real tone flash.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is backed by a 3000mAh battery with fast charging. The home button in Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro doubles up as fingerprint scanner. Sensors on the device include: fingerprint sensor, accelerator, E-Compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and front RGB sensor. It measures 154.02 x 74.83 x 6.85 mm and weighs 147 grams. The phone is available in Deepsea Black, Sunlight Gold, and Rouge Red colour variants.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass coating on top. Powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the phone features 4GB RAM. Internal storage is 64GB and is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. There’s Qualcomm Adreno 505 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie runs Android Nougat with Asus ZenUI 4.0 skin on top. It features dual front cameras – 20MP + 8MP. The 20Mp sensor comes with f/2.0 aperture, softlight LED flash while the 8MP sensor is a 120-degree wide-angle camera. The rear shooter is 16MP with 80-degree field of view, phase detection auto-focus, and LED flash.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie packs a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging. Sensors include front fingerprint sensor, accelerator, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. The device measures 155.66 x 75.9 x 7.85 mm and it weighs 144 grams.

Asus Zenfone 4

Asus Zenfone 4 features a 5.5-inch Full HD Super IPS+ display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating on front and back. It comes in two variants based on processor – one with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and another with the Snapdragon 630 processor. Both are 64-bit, Octa-core 14nm processors. RAM options include 4GB and 6GB, and there’s 64GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card).

Asus Zenfone 4 has dual rear cameras – 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. It runs Android Nougat with ZenUI 4.0 skin. It comes with a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 4 gets fingerprint sensor, accelerator, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and hall sensor. It measures 155.4 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm and weighs 165 grams. Asus Zenfone 4 will be available in three colour options – Moonlight White, Mint Green, and Midnight Black.

