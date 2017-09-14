Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie dual camera, Zenfone 4 Selfie launched: Price and key features

Asus has announced the launch of ZenFone 4 Selfie series in India with Selfie 4, Selfie 4 (dual camera) and the Selfie 4 Pro smartphones. (Image Source: ASUS) Asus has announced the launch of ZenFone 4 Selfie series in India with Selfie 4, Selfie 4 (dual camera) and the Selfie 4 Pro smartphones. (Image Source: ASUS)

Asus has announced the launch of ZenFone 4 Selfie series in India with Selfie 4, Selfie 4 (dual camera) and the Selfie 4 Pro smartphones. People who buy the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro will get up to 100GB additional 4G data from Reliance Jio. The 100GB data will be spaced out at 10GB per recharge for a maximum of ten recharges of Rs 309 or above till March 2018. Those who purchase ZenFone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera version) and ZenFone 4 Selfie will get 5GB and 3GB 4G data vouchers respectively per recharge for 10 recharges.

Additionally, Flipkart will offer exchange and Buyback guarantee across all the three variants from the ZenFone 4 Selfie series smartphones. Sale starts September 21.

“We understand the importance of making that perfect we-statement every time, anywhere, so we bring to you ZenFone 4 Selfie series. With beautification built into everything, Zenfone 4 Selfie series is the best way to click #TheBigSelfie,” Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia & Country Head, System Business Group – ASUS India said.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual camera)

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (dual camera) features a 5.5-inch Full HD Super IPS+ display with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass coating on front and back. It measures 155.4 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm and weighs 165 grams.

It comes in two variants based on processor – one with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, which is a 64-bit, Octa-core 14nm processors. The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (dual camera) offers a RAM of 4GB, and there’s 64GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card).

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (dual camera) has dual front cameras – 20MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and 8MP 120-degree wide-angle camera. The 20Mp sensor comes with f/2.0 aperture, softlight LED flash while the 8MP sensor is a 120-degree wide-angle camera. The rear shooter is 16MP with 80-degree field of view, phase detection auto-focus, and LED flash. It comes with a 3000mAh battery with fast charging.

Asus Zenfone 4 gets fingerprint sensor, accelerator, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and hall sensor. This will be exclusively launched on Flipkart for Rs 14,999.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

In terms of specifications, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro gets a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass design on top. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with company’s ZenUI 4.0 skin on top. It measures 154.02 x 74.83 x 6.85 mm and weighs 147 grams. The home button in Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro doubles up as fingerprint scanner.

Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card).

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro gets a 24MP dual front camera (12MP x 2) DuoPixel unit with f/1.8 aperture and softlight LED flash. The second front camera is a 120-degree wide-angle camera. The rear camera is 16MP with 80-degree field of view and LED real tone flash.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is backed by a 3000mAh battery with fast charging. Sensors on the device include: fingerprint sensor, accelerator, E-Compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and front RGB sensor. This will be exclusively launched on Flipkart for Rs 23,999.

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie has a 5.5-inch IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass coating on top. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie runs Android Nougat with Asus ZenUI 4.0 skin on top. The device measures 155.66 x 75.9 x 7.85 mm and it weighs 144 grams.

Powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, the phone features 3GB RAM. Internal storage is 32GB and is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. There’s Qualcomm Adreno 505 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie includes a 13MP rear camera and a 13MP front camera. The rear camera offers f/2.0 aperture, soft LED flash and instant camera switching. The front camera offer f/2.2 aperture, LED tone flash and phase detection auto-focus

Sensors include front fingerprint sensor, accelerator, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie packs a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging. This will be exclusively launched on Flipkart for Rs 9,999.

