Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite launched, sports a 13MP front camera

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite variant has now been announced by the company. The Asus ZenFone 4 Lite was announced for the Philippines market and comes with entry-level specifications. The mobile phone is listed on Asus’ Philippines website now, and according to reports could be priced around $156, which is Rs 10,000 plus on conversion for India.

Asus’s new Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite version has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, though the Zenfone 4 Selfie phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor. The mobile will come in the four colour variants: Black, Mint green, Rose pink and Sunlight gold. Asus has not announced if this phone will come to India. The company had recently launched a whole portfolio of Zenfone 4 series, which is centred around the selfie camera.

Specifications of the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie include 5.5-inch HD LCD IPS display with 720 x 1280 pixels resolution and 400 nits brightness. The smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU, and 2GB RAM on board.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite will come with two storage versions: 16GB and 32GB and this is expandable via microSD to 2TB. Asus has added a dedicated slot for the microSD card and this is a dual-SIM smartphone. Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite runs Android Nougat 7.1 with ZenUI on top. Coming to the camera, the front camera is 13MP with f/2.0 aperture and a LED flash. It has a beauty mode, portrait mode on the rear camera as well along with the ability to record 1080p videos.

Connectivity options in the list include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi direct and there’s a fingerprint sensor on the front as well. This is a 4G capable smartphone with a 3000 mAh battery and micro-USB connector for charging. Sensors on the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite include Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor and fingerprint sensor.

