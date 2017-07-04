Asus ZenFone 4 Max with 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras launched in Russia

Asus’ ZenFone 4 Max comes with a 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras. Asus’ ZenFone 4 Max comes with a 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras.

Asus has quietly launched its first smartphone in the ZenFone 4 series, the ZenFone 4 Max. The new smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras. The ZenFone 4 Max (ZC554KL) starts at 13900 rubel (or approx Rs 14,079) and will go on sale in Russia. We’re still waiting for Asus to announce exactly when the ZenFone 4 Max will hit the Indian market.

ZenFone 4 Max is one of the first smartphones to be launched in the ZenFone 4 series, with five more smartphones to be released at a later stage. The newly launched smartphone features a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

It will be available in two variants: one featuring an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor and other a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. The price has been revealed for the Snapdragon 425 variant. The device is further accompanied with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Powered by Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat, ZenFone 4 Max comes with a pair of 13-megapixel rear cameras with an f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

The highlight of the ZenFone 4 Max is a 5,000mAh battery, which can be used as a power bank. The phone also supports fast charging as well.

Meanwhile, Asus is planning to launch the ZenFone AR in India on July 13. ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone to support both Daydream and Tango technologies. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 821 processor, and 8GB RAM. The device is expected to cost around Rs 57,999 when it launches in India.

