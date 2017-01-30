Asus Zenfone 3s Max with 5000 mAh battery to launch on February 7 in India

Asus Zenfone 3s Max will launch in India officially on February 7. Asus Zenfone 3s Max will launch in India officially on February 7.

Asus will launch the Zenfone 3s Max smartphone in India on February 7. The phone’s highlight is the 5000 mAh battery, although Asus has not yet confirmed a price for this smartphone. Asus Zenfone 3s Max will join the list of other battery-heavy smartphones from the company; the Zenfone 3 Max which came in two variants: the 5.5-inch screen version priced at Rs 17,999 while the 5.2-inch display version cost Rs 12,999.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max sports a metal-unibody design, with dual firing speakers at the bottom, and 2.5 curved glass all over the front. Specifications of the Asus Zenfone 3s Max are as follows: It has a 5.2-inch HD display with 1280×720 pixels resolution. The processor on the phone is Mediatek 6750 processor octa-core clocked at 1.5 Ghz. The phone sports 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB storage, which is expandable to 2TB via a dual-hybrid SIM slot.

Zenfone 3s Max has a fingerprint scanner on the front, in the home button. It has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, and Asus has included a manual mode in the settings where users can change ISO, white-balance, shutter speed etc. The front camera is 8MP.

The other highlight of this phone is that it comes with Android Nougat 7.0 with the company’s ZenUI on top. This is a 4G VoLTE smartphone, and supports WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS for connectivity.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max has a 5000 mAh battery with support for charging other devices as well. In our battery tests, the Zenfone 3s Max lasted more than 16 hours, which is impressive. Asus’ phone will challenge other battery heavyweights in the market like the newly launched Redmi Note 4, the Lenovo K6 Note, Lenovo Vibe P2, K6 Power, etc.

