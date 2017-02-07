Asus Zenfone 3s Max with 5000 mAh battery to launch today

Asus Zenfone 3s Max is launching in India today, and will be priced at under Rs 15,000. Asus Zenfone 3s Max is launching in India today, and will be priced at under Rs 15,000.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max smartphone with a 5000 mAh battery will launch in India today. While the Taiwanese-smartphone company has not yet confirmed a price for this, but it is expected to cost below Rs 15,000. It is also not confirmed whether Zenfone 3s Max will be exclusive to an online portal, or if it will be available both offline and online.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max is the latest smartphone from company, which sports a big battery. The company earlier launched Zenfone 3 Max in two variants. The bigger 5.5-inch screen version cost Rs 17,999, while there was 5.2-inch display version priced at Rs 12,999.

In terms of design, Asus Zenfone 3s Max has a metal-unibody. There are dual-speakers at the bottom, the rear camera is on the left-hand side, and there is a muted antenna band on top. The fingerprint scanner is embedded inside the home button on the front; the phone has 2.5D curved glass all over the front.

Asus Zenfone 3s Max features a 5.2-inch HD display with 1280×720 pixels resolution, Mediatek 6750 octa-core processor, which is clocked at 1.5 Ghz. Asus has packed this phone with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable to 2TB via the dual-hybrid SIM slot.

The rear camera is 13MP with LED flash, PDAF. The front camera is 8MP. Asus Zenfone 3s Max’s rear camera also comes with a manual camera mode to change ISO, Shutter Speed, as well. The Zenfone 3s Max is running Android Nougat 7.0 with the company’s ZenUI on top. Additionally the phone supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS for connectivity.

In our first impression, Zenfone 3s Max lasted more than 16 hours in the battery test. Asus Zenfone 3s Max will take on other smartphones which are sporting big batteries. The list includes the Lenovo Vibe P2, which also has a 5100 mAh plus battery, the Redmi Note 4 which has 4100 mAh battery, and the Lenovo K6 Power which has 4000 mAh battery.

