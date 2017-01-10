Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom price unveiled ahead of launch in February

Asus had announced the ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES 2017 in Las Vegas last week Asus had announced the ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES 2017 in Las Vegas last week

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom price has been revealed by the company ahead of its February launch. With the launch of Asus ZenFone Pegasus 3S in Taiwan, the company has revealed the pricing of the ZenFone 3 Zoom in China.

The top line model, the 128GB version of Zenfone 3 Zoom will be retailing at Yuan 3.699 (approx Rs 36,000). The pricing of the 32GB and 64GB version was not revealed but is expected to be cheaper.

Asus had announced the ZenFone 3 Zoom at CES 2017 in Las Vegas last week, but the pricing and availability of the device was not shared by the company. The company has aimed the device at mobile photography enthusiasts with its dual-rear (12MP + 12MP) camera setup. One of the rear units on will be a Sony IMX362 sensor, while the other will be a wide-angle f/1.7 aperture sensor giving 2.3x of optical zoom.

ZenFone 3 Zoom come with a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display protected by Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, and will be shipping with multiple RAM and storage configurations. The front camera on the phone is a 13MP shooter.

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom is backed by a 5000 mAh battery, but still manages to be the thinnest phone to have such a capacity according to the company. The phone has a 7.9mm thickness and weighs 170 grams.

ZenFone 3 Zoom is a significant upgrade over the Zenfone Zoom that was launched in December 2015. ZenFone 3 Zoom apart from getting the company’s first dual-rear camera setup also gets a significant upgrade in battery capacity from the original ZenFone 3 Zoom’s 3000 mAh battery. The front camera on the device has also been bumped up from 5MP to 13MP in the new device.

