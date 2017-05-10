Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom launched in the US, has 2.3x optical zoom

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is now available in the US for sale, and sports a dual rear camera with a price of 9. Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is now available in the US for sale, and sports a dual rear camera with a price of 9.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is now available in the US for sale, and the phone was first launched at CES 2017. Asus has priced the Zenfone 3 Zoom at $329, which is around Rs 21,000 on conversion.

In terms of specifications, Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display (1920x1080p) with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. ZenFone 3 Zoom has dual-camera system, which includes a 12MP lens with f/1.7-aperture and 25mm wide-angle main lens, and there’s a 12MP camera with 59mm lens, which allows for 2.3X optical zoom.

Asus is also adding a new Portrait mode, which allows ‘Bokeh’ effect images, just like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

ZenFone 3 Zoom also comes with a 5000mAh battery, but the company stresses this is an ultra-thin phone and only 7.9mm in thickness. Asus is calling it the “world’s thinnest and lightest 5.5-inch smartphone with a 5000mAh battery.”

The company is promising 40 days of standby power on 4G for this Zenfone 3 Zoom. It can also be used to charge other devices. Zenfone 3 Zoom sports an all metal chassis.

Other camera highlights of the Zenfone 3 Zoom are:

SuperPixel Technology: Asus says this lets the phone take “incredibly fast and clear night or low light shots” as the technology increases light sensitivity.

TriTech+ Autofocus: ZenFone 3 Zoom has an improved TriTech+ autofocus system with Dual Pixel technology. It has two-phase detection sensors located on each pixel that can detect the movement of subjects.

RAW File Support: ZenFone 3 Zoom lets users shoot in RAW format as well.

Full Manual Mode: Zenfone 3 Zoom offers full control over white balance, exposure value (EV), focus, and ISO).

High-resolution Selfies with Screen Flash: ZenFone 3 Zoom has a 13MP front camera and ‘screen flash’ mode for low-light.

