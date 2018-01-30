Asus ZenFone 3 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in India

Asus ZenFone 3 is getting the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update in India. Asus ZenFone 3 is getting the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update in India.

Asus has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the ZenFone 3. For now, the update is rolled out for ZenFone 3 users in India. Both the ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) are getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. Since it’s a major software update, it weighs in at over 1.5GB.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update offers better battery life and improved performance and will also include easier text selection, new security measures, Notification Dots, and a picture-in-picture feature. Asus says the update will bring Swipe up to all apps and more friendly settings UI design. Asus has also removed some of the pre-installed default apps like Minimove, Photo Collage, and Do It Later. To check the update manually, all you need to go to Settings>About and System Update.

The ZenFone 3 came out in August 2016 and shipped with Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Available in two different models, the ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) sports a 5.5-inch FHD display, while the ZenFone (ZE520KL) offers a 5.2-inch FHD display. The ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL), on the other hand, also features a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Both the phones offer a 16MP rear camera with flash and an 8MP front-facing snapper. The larger ZenFone 3 has a 3,000mAh battery, while the 5.2-inch variant gets a 2650mAh battery. The Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) can be purchased for Rs 14,999, while the ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) is available for Rs 11,999.

