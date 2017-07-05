Asus ZenFone 3 Max, ZenPad 3S 10 start receiving Android Nougat update

Asus has started updating several of its smartphones and tablets to Android Nougat update. Asus has started updating several of its smartphones and tablets to Android Nougat update.

Asus has started updating several of its smartphones and tablets to Android Nougat. The announcement has been made on Asus’ ZenTalk forum. The ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) has been updated to Android 7.1 Nougat via the over-the-air update. Besides, the other variant of the ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL) has also been updated to Android Nougat.

The Zen UI based on Android 7.1 Nougat for the ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) comes with the version 14.0200.1704.119. The changelog only lists the update to Android 7.1 Nougat from Marshmallow. Additionally, the ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL) is getting Android Nougat update. Surprisingly, this particular model is getting Android 7.0 Nougat, instead of Android 7.1 Nougat. At the time of writing, Asus has taken down the forum thread, which means it could be an error on the part of the company. Both smartphones were launched with Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Android Nougat update for Asus ZenPad 3S 10 has also been announced. The tablet introduced last year has been updated to Android 7.0 Nougat. The update is available for the Wi-Fi version of the ZenPad 3S 10, which has the model number Z500M. The update brings all the notable features of Nougat to the tablet. The update however adds a slew of new features. For instance, the ZenUI keyboard now has a new Uniocode 9.0 emoji and skin tone. Plus, a new app launcher is now available for those who use Easy mode.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese company has slashed prices of its ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 3 Max post the implementation of the Goods and Services tax (GST) in India. The price of the ZenFone 3 (5.5) has been reduced by Rs 3000 to Rs 16,999. Similarly, Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.5 is now available for Rs 14,999, down from its original price of Rs 15,999.

