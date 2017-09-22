Asus Zenfone 3 Max 5.5 gets Rs 2,000 off: Here’s the new price in India

Asus Zenfone 3 Max 5.5 (ZC553KL) has got a price-cut of Rs 2,000 and it is now available at Rs 12,999 instead of the original price of Rs 14,999. The smartphone with new price-tag will be available across Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and retail stores including Asus exclusive stores across India.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max was launched in two variants- one with 5.2-inch screen, and another with a 5.5-inch display. Though the screen sizes in the variants are different, rest of the specifications are the same. The 5.2-inch variant is available at Rs 12,999.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max comes in a metal unibody design with 2.5D glass touchscreen. It has chamfered edge, with the screen to body ratio at 75 per cent. As per our review, the display of the phone is rather good, given the price range. The highlight of the smartphone is its 4,100 mAh battery, whcih can easily last you over a day, possibly upto 36 hours, according to our review.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max features an 16MP rear PixelMaster camera with f/2.0 aperture and EIS, alongside a 8MP front camera. The device is run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor and Adreno 505 GPU. This phone offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 128GB.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max is 8.5mm thick, and it weighs 175 grams. The fingerprint sensor can be found on the rear panel, and is claimed to detect fingerprint in 0.3 seconds. The Asus Zenfone 3 Max is available in three colour options – Titanium Gray, Glacier Silver, and Sand Gold.

