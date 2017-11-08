Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 price slashed in India, now available at Rs 9,999

Asus has slashed the price of ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 smartphone, and it will now be available at Rs 9,999. Asus has slashed the price of ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 smartphone, and it will now be available at Rs 9,999.

Asus has slashed the price of ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 smartphone, and it will now be available at Rs 9,999. The Zenfone 3 Max 5.1 was originally price at Rs 10,999 in July 2016. Asus Zenfone 3 Max 5.2 with the new price-tag will be available across e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal as well as retail stores including Asus exclusive stores across India. The smartphone can be bought in Titanium Gray, Glacier Silver, and Sand Gold colour options.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 gets a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It sports a 2.5D curved glass design, and 75 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core processor with Mali T720 GPU. The Zenfone 3 Max 5.2 features a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. Additionally users will get 100GB free spaceon Google Drive for two years and 5GB on Asus WebStorage for lifetime.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 has a 13MP PixelMaster camera with 5P Largan lens. It supports back light, low light, real time beautification, night, selfie, and time lapse modes. The front camera is 5MP with HDR, low light, beautification, time lapse, and night features.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 supports 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors on the device include: Accelerator, E-Compass, Hall sensor, Ambient light sensor, and Fingerprint. It is backed by a 4100mAh, and it supports reverse charging as well as super saving mode. The ZenFone 3 Max 5.2 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Asus ZenUI 3.0 on top. Dimensions of the Zenfone 3 Max 5.2 are 149.5 x 73.7 x 8.55 mm and it weighs 148 grams.

