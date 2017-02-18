Asus Zenfone 3 Go price, features and launch date revealed

Asus Zenfone 3 Go is said to launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It will come in black, gold and pink colour options. Asus Zenfone 3 Go is said to launch at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It will come in black, gold and pink colour options.

Asus might launch a new smartphone under its Zenfone Go series at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. According to a leaked rendered image by Italian site Notebook Italia, the device will be called Asus Zenfone 3 Go. Unlike, company’s any other Zenfone Go series smartphones, this one will feature a metal unibody design. The antenna bands can be seen at the top and bottom of the rear cover.

The rounded rear camera lens can be seen at the top left with flash unit right below it. The rendered image hint at an absence of a fingerprint scanner as there’s no button either on front or at the back. Asus Zenfone 3 Go sports capacitive buttons on the front. The smartphone could come in black, gold and pink colour options.

The website also reveals specifications of Asus Zenfone 3 Go, which is said to sport a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Asus Zenfone 3 Go will feature dual MEMS mics for clearer chat as well as five-magnet speaker with smart amp. It is tipped to be priced 150 euros (Rs 10,800 approx).

Asus Zenfone Go series was launched in India in 2015 with its Zenfone Go smartphone at Rs 7,999. The smartphone gets a 5-inch 720p display. It runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6580 processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card). It comes with an 8MP rear camera along with a 2MP front camera.

