Asus Zenfone 3 gets a price cut, now available starting at Rs 19,999

Asus has announced price-cut for its Zenfone 3 smartphone. The 5.5-inch variant of Asus Zenfone 3 (ZE552KL), which was earlier available at Rs 27,999, can now be bought at Rs 19,999. The 5.2-inch option (ZE520KL) now costs Rs 17,999, opposed to its original price of Rs 21,999.

“Zenfone 3 series, has been globally awarded and appreciated for its, camera capabilities, classy yet contemporary design and high-end performance. Taking it forward, we plan to introduce an exciting range of products this year and the price reduction of Zenfone 3 is a precursor to the forthcoming product line-up,” Peter Chang, Region Head – South Asia & Country Manager for Asus India said.

Both the variants of Asus Zenfone 3 comes with the same specifications, except for the display size. The smartphone packs a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Zenfone 3 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with PixelMaster 3.0 technology.

Other features of the camera are real tone dual LED flash, Sony IMX298 sensor, six-element Largan lens with f/2.0 aperture as well as subject-tracking TriTech auto-focus. Asus Zenfone 3 offers optical as well as electronic image stabilisation and color-correction sensor for true-color photography, and true 4K UHD video recording.

Asus Zenfone 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The fingerprint sensor in the Zenfone 3 is present at the rear. It is claimed to unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. Asus Zenfone 3 has a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass cover on both front and back.

