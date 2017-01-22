Asus puts Android 7.0 Nougat update for Zenfone 3 on hold

Asus released Android Nougat update for its ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) models, earlier this month. Asus released Android Nougat update for its ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) models, earlier this month.

Asus started to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update for its Zenfone 3 smartphone for Philippines users earlier this month. Now, the Taiwanese smartphone maker has put the roll out on hold due to undisclosed issues. Asus Philippines confirmed the same on its official Facebook page saying, “The update is currently on hold.” The company has advised users to enable auto update from Settings menu to get pop-up notification once the update is available.

According to Android Headline, the global roll out of Android Nougat for Zenfone 3 was supposed to follow soon after Philippines. However, the company had to halt the roll out as ‘quite a few bugs appeared’. Asus released Android Nougat update for its ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) models, earlier this month.

Asus Zenfone 3 series was first announced at the Computex Conference in June. The Zenfone 3 series comprises of three smartphones – Zenfone 3, Zenfone 3 Ultra and Zenfone 3 Deluxe. The Zenfone 3 series in India starts at Rs 18,999 and goes all the way to Rs 62,999. The priciest of the lot is the Zenfone 3 Deluxe, the world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 821 processor and 256GB storage on board.

Android 7.0 Nougat brings with it features such as quick switch between apps, multi-view window and work mode. Double tapping on the overview/ recent apps button will allow users to switch between two most recently used apps, while multi-window view will allow two apps to run side by side. Work Mode, on the other hand, allows users to turn off the phone’s work apps when not at your work, making for a balanced work-life balance.

