Asus confirms ZenFone 4 launch for August 19: All you need to know

Asus has started sending press invites and has officially confirmed that the ZenFone 4 will launch on August 19. Although Asus isn’t ready to reveal anything about the ZenFone 4, it’s certain that the new phone will likely to feature a dual-camera system. The launch will happen at the SMX Convention center in Pasay, Philippines.

While the Asus ZenFone 4 will be the star attraction at the launch event next month, we can expect to see multiple variants of the smartphone to be released alongside. The ZenFone 4 Max is already available in Russia, while the ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4V and ZenFone 4 Selfie are likely to be made official on August 19 in Philippines. The ZenFone 4 series was initially rumoured to launch in May this year.

Asus ZenFone 4 Pro

Not much is known about the ZenFone 4, though reports claim the ZenFone 4 Pro will be the premium most smartphone in the ZenFone 4 lineup. It is expected to feature a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the camera front, it come with a dual 21-megapixel sensor with 2x optical zoom feature.

Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie

Other than the ZenFone 4 Pro, Asus is rumoured to launch the ZenFone 4 Selfie. As the name suggests, it will be a selfie-centric smartphone. According to a recent GFXBench listing, the ZenFone 4 Selfie will come with a 5.5-inch Full HD display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 or 626 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. It will likely to have a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel front shooter.

The next-gen ASUS Zenfone 4 trio might look like this. pic.twitter.com/FXc2sfjOxb — krispitech (@krispitech) July 27, 2017

Asus ZenFone 4V

Not many details about the ZenFone 4V have been leaked, but the device is expected to be a Verizon exclusive. The phone has been certified by the FCC, meaning it will be launched in the US at some stage. ZenFone 4V will run Android Nougat out of the box.

Interestingly, Asus is holding multiple events around the world to show off the ZenFone 4 series. The company has recently announced that it will be holding an event on September 21 in Rome. The launch will likely to see the unveiling of the ZenFone 4 series.

