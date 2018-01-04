Asus announces permanent price-cut for seven Zenfone series smartphones

Asus has announced permanent price cut for seven of its Zenfone series smartphones including ZenFone 3 (5.2, 5.5), ZenFone Max, ZenFone 3 Max (5.2, 5.5) and ZenFone Go (5.0, 5.5). Asus has announced permanent price cut for seven of its Zenfone series smartphones including ZenFone 3 (5.2, 5.5), ZenFone Max, ZenFone 3 Max (5.2, 5.5) and ZenFone Go (5.0, 5.5).

Asus has announced permanent price cut for seven of its Zenfone series smartphones including ZenFone 3 (5.2, 5.5), ZenFone Max, ZenFone 3 Max (5.2, 5.5) and ZenFone Go (5.0, 5.5). The new prices will be reflected across all e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal as well as retail stores including Asus Exclusive Stores across India.

Asus ZenFone 3

Asus ZenFone 3 comes in two variants – one with a 5.2-inch screen and another with a 5.5-inch display. Asus ZenFone 3 5.2-inch (ZE520KL), which was launched at Rs 13,999, is now available for Rs 11,999. The ZenFone 3 5.5-inch (ZE552KL) is now available at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 16,999.

The Zenfone 3 with 5.2-inch display features 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The bigger screen-sized option gets 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Asus Zenfone 3 gets 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front shooter with real tone Dual LED Flash. Other features include f/2.0 aperture, auto-focus, OIS and EIS. Zenfone 3 has a rear fingerprint sensor, claimed to the phone in 0.2 seconds. Zenfone 3 sports 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on both front and back side.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max

Asus Zenfone 3 Max with 5.2-inch display (ZC520TL) gets a price-cut of Rs 1,500 and is up for grabs at Rs 8,499. It was unveiled at Rs 9,999. The 5.5-inch variant (ZC553KL) will now be selling at Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 12,999.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max (5.5) sports 16MP rear camera with 8MP front camera. The smaller 5.2-inch option gets a 13MP back camera coupled with a 5MP front camera. The Super Resolution feature lets users capture multiple shots simultaneously for a single photograph.

Asus Zenfone 3 Max is powered by 64-bit Octa-core processor (5.5) and 64-bit Quad-core processor (5.2). The phone is backed by a 4100mAh battery, said to offer up to two days of usage. The smartphone features a metal unibody design with a 2.5D glass coating.

Asus ZenFone Max

Asus ZenFone Max (ZC550KL), which was previously priced at Rs 7,999 will now be available at Rs 7,499. The USP of ZenFone Max is its 5000 mAh battery and the phone supports reverse charging.

Asus Zenfone Max features a 5.5-inch HD display, 13 MP rear camera with dual LED real tone flash, and a 5MP front camera. It runs a Qualcomm Quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The ZenFone Max sports an embossed leather back and it comes with a triple-slot tray that accepts two SIM cards and a microSD card.

Asus ZenFone Go

Asus ZenFone Go with 5.0-inch screen will be available at Rs 6,499, down from Rs 7,499. The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It gets a 2,600mAh battery. Zenfone Go with 5.5-inch screen, which was launched at Rs 7,999 is now available at Rs 6,999. The device features 2GB, 32GB storage, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Go is powered by a Qualcomm Quad-core processor, and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone comes with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front shooter. Its supports a triple-slot tray that can hold two SIM cards.

