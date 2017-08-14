Asus accidentally leaked out four ZenFone 4-branded smartphones ahead of launch

Asus is planning to launch at least four new smartphones under its ZenFone 4 series. Asus is planning to launch at least four new smartphones under its ZenFone 4 series.

Asus accidentally leaked the ZenFone 4 series on its French website, possibly revealing the unreleased phones a mere days ahead of the official launch. The leak indicates the launch of at least four new smartphones in the ZenFone 4 series, including the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro and ZenFone 4 Max. Incidentally, Asus already launched the ZenFone 4 Max in Russia last month, but this leak suggests that a global variant of the smartphone is on the cards.

At €499 (or approx Rs 37,754), Asus ZenFone 4 will sport a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Flip around the phone reveals a dual-camera setup made of 12MP + 8MP, and an 8MP front-facing camera. Also, add a 3,300mAh battery inside. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-SIM, Dual-Band Gigabit WLAN, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC.

Next up is the ZenFone 4 Selfie, which could be priced at €299 ( or approx Rs 22.,615). The phone features a 5.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will ship with a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup on the front (20MP + 8MP) and a 16-megapixel camera on the back.

Asus also plans to launch a slightly superior version of the ZenFone 4 Selfie, dubbed the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro. It will feature a slightly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 5.5-inch AMOLED Full HD display, and 24MP + 5MP dual cameras on the front. According to the leaked information, Asus plans to sell the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro at a price of €399 ( or approx Rs 30,182) in France.

The cheapest of them will be the ZenFone 4 Max, estimated to cost around €229 ( or approx Rs 17,322). The phone features a 5.2-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720. It is said to come with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, and a 4100mAh battery. On the camera front, it will come with a dual-camera setup (13MP+5MP), and an 8MP shooter in the front.

Later this week, on August 17, Asus will likely to unveil all the four leaked smartphones in the ZenFone 4 series. The launch will take place in Taiwan.

