China’s Meizu set to launch Meizu M1 Note in India today

Meizu is gearing up to enter India on May 18, which is today. Taking a dig at rival Xiaomi, the company through its @Meizu_India Twitter handle said, “We’ve heard you and here is the date. #0518” along with an image, in which Meizu’s founder Jack Wong says ‘Are you ok?’ Meizu also shares the same USP like Xiaomi- quality products at affordable prices. It would be interesting to witness how both the Chinese brands take on each other going forward.

Meizu’s ‘are you ok’ tweet is a dig at Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun who in his maiden public appearance in India very little to say to the audience of nearly 2,000.

Jun’s maiden speech at the launch of the Mi 4i was pretty much: Hello, are you ok? And thank you. The audience roared when Jun announced a free Mi Band for everyone and to excite fans further, Jun kept on asking “Are you OK?”

The “Are you OK?” speech became viral on social media overnight and Xiaomi’s India head Manu Jain even shared an auto-tuned video of the CEO’s speech on Twitter.

Watch the “Are you OK?” video:

Meizu is expected to launch its M1 Note phablet on May 18 in India. The Meizu M1 Note features a 5.5-inch FHD IPS display along with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

It runs on a 1.7GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6752 processor with 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory which can be expanded further through microSD card. Going by the spec sheet and the fact that Meizu wants to compete with Xiaomi, the M1 Note phablet is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000. We expect it to be priced at Rs 8,999 or Rs 9,999 in India.

