Aqua Jazz with 5-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 5,999

Aqua Jazz smartphone with 4G VoLTE support has been launched by the company at Rs 5,999. Aqua Jazz comes with a dual-rear camera setup, and the phone is available across online and offline retail options. Aqua Jazz features a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It rusn Android Nougat.

Aqua Jazz is powered by a 1.3GHz Mediatek Quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.The memory is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is backed by a 2800mAh of Li-ion battery. It sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Like most entry-level smartphones, the Aqua Jazz ships with multi-language support.

The highlight of the Jazz is its dual-rear cameras, a combination of 13MP telephoto lens and a 0.3MP wide-angle lens. The front camera is a 5MP one with selfie flash. Aqua Jazz comes with a music player and video player. Connectivity options on the Aqua Jazz include, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio and OTG support. This device is equipped with gyro sensor, proximity sensor and GPS. Aqua Jazz smartphone is available in Gold and Black colour variants.

