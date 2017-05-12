Apple’s supplier starts production of ‘A11’ chipset for iPhone 8: Report

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 later this year, probably in September. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 later this year, probably in September.

A new report from Digitimes has claimed that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) has begun production of Apple’s A11 chipset that will power the iPhone 8. TSMC had initially targeted to produce the chipset much earlier, but due to issues ‘involving stacking components in the backend integrated fan-out packaging process’, it had been delayed – but they have already been solved.

The report corroborates the rumor that Apple’s suppliers are gearing up to launch the OLED-based iPhone 8, which could be introduced in September along with the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. A separate report from the Chinese-language Economic Daily News earlier this month, which was shared by Digitimes, also suggested that Apple would stick to the original plan.

Sources had claimed that Apple’s suppliers including TSMC, SLP (substrate-like PCB) makers like Zhen Ding Technology, Kinsus Interconnect Technology, and battery supplier Simplo Technology, have managed to improve the yield rates which will allow for volume production of materials in June. It was also supported that iPhone suppliers Foxconn, Winstron and Pegatron had begun recruiting and training process of new workers in China before the mass production of the new iPhone.

Although the iPhone 8 may be released on time, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that there’s a “rising probability” of the “worst scenario” for production and shipments of the iPhone 8. Kuo claims that Apple is still facing production delays with the iPhone 8 due to the “major hardware upgrades”. The analyst has lowered what he had predicted in shipments, 100 to 110 million units down to 80 to 90 million units.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 later this year, probably in September. The world’s most valuable tech company is believed to launch at least three iPhone models, including a special edition iPhone 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of iPhone and successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd