Apple’s special edition red iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus to be available in India soon

Indian customers will soon be able to buy the red version of Apple’s flagship smartphones – the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus as the devices are expected to hit shops in the country in a week or so. While Croma is already taking pre-bookings for Apple’s new (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Indianexpress.com has learnt that leading premium resellers in Delhi, including iWorld and FutureWorld, are expected to receive the new units in a week’s time.

It was presumed that the special edition iPhones would be restricted to Apple premium resellers and a select few high-street retailers, it seems several non-premium resellers will also be selling the devices and are expecting stocks soon.

The iPhone 7 was originally limited to silver, gold, rose gold, black and “jet black”. But a red version of its flagship iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones were announced last month, alongside the new 9.7-inch iPad and updated iPhone SE with bumped-up storage. The new (PRODUCT) RED iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus went on sale worldwide on March 24 in the US, Australia, China, Canada, the UK and the mainland Europe. The devices will be available in more than 40 countries. Apple has previously said that the phones will be available in India in April.

A special edition of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a red colour marks more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and AIDS charity (RED), founded by U2 frontman Bono and activist Bobby Shriver. Apple is the world’s largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, having contributed more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED) in the past ten years.

The new phones are 128GB or 256GB models, starting Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 82,000 in India. Here’s a breakdown of the Indian pricing for the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 7 (128GB): Rs. 70,000

iPhone 7 (256GB): Rs. 80,000

iPhone 7 Plus (128GB): Rs. 82,000

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB): Rs.92,000

Apart from the red casing, both smartphones are identical to the iPhone 7 line-up release in September 2016.

Interestingly, Apple will be releasing the red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in India at a time when both Samsung and LG are looking to release their respective flagship smartphones. Samsung is planning to release the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sometime in the mid-April whereas the G6 might get released on April 29. Neither of the companies have so far confirmed the launch dates.

