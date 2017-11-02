Apple’s Photos app has been categorising all ‘brassiere’ photos

Apple’s Photos app has been categorising all pictures featuring a bra or anything that looks like a bra into a folder called “brassiere.” (Representational Image. Source: Reuters) Apple’s Photos app has been categorising all pictures featuring a bra or anything that looks like a bra into a folder called “brassiere.” (Representational Image. Source: Reuters)

It looks like Apple’s Photos app has been categorising all pictures featuring a bra or anything that looks like a bra into a folder called “brassiere.” This was revealed after a tweet by a user named ellieeewbu. She wrote in her tweet, “ATTENTION ALL GIRLS ALL GIRLS!!! Go to your photos and type in the ‘Brassiere’ why are apple saving these and made it a folder!!?!!?” The tweet has since then gone viral with over 15,000 plus retweets.

In fact, when a user types the word ‘brassiere’ into the search option in the Photos app on Apple’s iPhone, they might be surprised to see some results. In our case, we saw that ‘Brassiere’ search had four possible matches. One was a screenshot of an actual bra ad, the other picture had one person wearing a sleeveless top, and the other two are selfies in which the person is actually fully clothed. These’s no evidence of a bra peeping out, but still Apple’s Photos app thinks it belongs to this bunch.

Some of the responses to the tweets by ellieeewbu have pointed out how Apple’s Photos app had neatly categorised all their bikini photos, nudes into one simple search word. Responses by women users have showcased how all pictures of them in skimpy clothes or in a bra would show up when searching for the term ‘brassiere.’ Naturally most women aren’t happy about how Apple has been clumping these photos together and it is a creepy search for the system to recognise.

It also means the Apple software is specifically trained to figure out what is a bra or well anything that looks like a bra. For those who remember, Apple introduced image recognition in iOS 10 in the Photos app. This essentially means the app relies on machine learning and AI to recognise and club together some images. So for instance, if you want to find all the pictures you’ve ever taken of your dog, you can just type dog in the search bar and all possible results will show up.

Just like this other, the software has been trained to understand a variety of objects around it. For instance, we could see Apple’s Photos app will showcase trees, it can even club together specific variety of trees like Oak and Palm trees. But it is interesting the software has been specifically trained to figure out ‘bras’ or basically anything that could hint at nudity or a skimpy outfit. There’s no specific search result for pants or tshirts, etc on the Photos app, which is telling in itself.

