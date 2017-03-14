Apple’s next iPads will be revealed next week: Report

Apple may launch new iPad Pro models as soon as next week. Apple may launch new iPad Pro models as soon as next week.

Apple is prepping to launch new-generation of iPads next week. A new report from MacRumors claims that the event is going to happen next week. The publication cites “reputable supply chain analysts” at a “research firm” who believe Apple will announce new products sometime next week.

MacRumors said “Apple is expected to announce new products later this month, most likely between Monday, March 20 and Friday, March 24”. Although the report does not confirm which new products will be unveiled, rumours have widely been suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant will unveil four new iPads this year.

Both the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPads are due for major updates. Some reports even indicated that Apple could launch an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro with a radical new form factor and an affordable 7.9-inch option. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will sport slimmer bezels and without a home button.

Last month, the Japanese site Mac Otakara (via MacRumors) said that Apple will host a hardware event in March event where it will announce its new iPad Pro lineup, a larger iPhone SE model with 128GB storage, and new Apple Watch bands. The report also claimed Apple will the launch the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a red colour option, which could be part of (PRODUCT) RED.

Meanwhile, mobile marketing firm Fiksu (via TechCrunch) claims that it it has discovered that new iPads being tested out around San Francisco and Cupertino. The data from Fiksu shows that Apple is testing four different tablets. Fiksu gathered the data from its tracking and attribution SDK which thousands of apps use. Apple tests the iPads with many apps installed, which is how Fiksu was able to track the new models being tested near its headquarters.

Fiksu has spotted the upcoming tablets carrying the internal model names such as iPad 7,1;iPad 7,2;iPad 7,3, and iPad 7,4. The 7,1 model appears most of the times as it has been shown 17 times, followed by iPad 7,2, iPad 7,4, and iPad 7,3.

Moreover, they all have been discovered to be running either the latest iOS 3 beta and iOS 11. The last time, when Apple launched the iPad Pro, Fiksu noticed that devices with internal code names “6,3/6,4” and “6,7/6,8” being tested around Cupertino. Although four new iPads have been discovered, it does not mean that Apple is indeed planning to launch four new iPads.

