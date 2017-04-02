Apple’s next-generation iPhones to include iPad-like True Tone displays

Apple’s True Tone technology is currently available on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Apple’s True Tone technology is currently available on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones this year, the successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, alongside with the iPhone 8. Now, a Barclays research provided to Apple Insider suggests that all three iPhones will feature Apple’s True Tone technology.

Apple’s True Tone technology is currently available on the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, but it looks like, if the research note is accurate, the company is working to incorporate the feature to new iPhones. Essentially, the three upcoming phones will have using four-channel ambient light sensors that changes the colour of the screen depending on the colour and brightness if the light surrounding the area. Apparently, the sensors will be embedded into the LCD display and sourced from Austrian company AMS.

Also read: Five reasons why you shouldn’t upgrade to Samsung Galaxy S8

Barclays analysts Andrew Gardiner, Hiral Patel, Joseph Worf, Blayne Curtis, and Mark Moskowitz write: “For the expected iPhone 7S models, as well as the iPhone 8, we think ams’s content increases due to the inclusion of its full spectral sensing ambient light sensor, as already seen in the iPad Pro for that device’s True Color screen functionality. We estimate this to be a material step-up in content from the $0.60 range to $1.00”.

This is not the first time we’re hearing rumours of the True Tone technology to be incorporated on the iPhone. Last year, a few reports incorrectly predicted that iPhone 7 would feature a True Tone display, citing a prediction by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple has been working on something big for 2017, which also happens to be the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone. And based on the rumours we’ve been hearing for the last few months, the iPhone 8 will reportedly feature a completely new design with an all-glass enclosure, an OLED display, new augmented reality capabilities and wireless charging. Apparently, a high-end iPhone might cost as much as $1000. Apple could even roll out the successors to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd