Apple’s next-gen flagship ‘iPhone 8’ is internally codenamed ‘Ferrari’, says report

Apple could be developing a new version of the iPhone, codenamed “Ferrari”. Apple could be developing a new version of the iPhone, codenamed “Ferrari”.

Even as reports coming in on new features of the next big Apple iPhone launch, a fresh rumour indicates that Apple could be developing a new version of the iPhone, codenamed “Ferrari”. The leak comes from manufacturing documents reportedly sourced from Apple’s “East Asian Supply Chain”.

According to Chinese tech blog cnBeta, in a post first spotted by Apple Insider, leaked documents suggest three iPhones are apparently being developed, designated D20, D21, and D22. The report says the D20 and D21 could be the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Both smartphones will likely to be the successors to this year’s iPhone 7 lineup.

The translated documents claim the new D20 and D21 might not come with huge upgrades. So, don’t expect something great from the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, barring upgraded processors and minor changes.

The third model, the D22, is being referred internally as “Ferrari”. And it could be the iPhone 8. According to the leaked documents, the premium smartphone is expected to boast a glass sandwich design, borderless OLED display, invisible home button, wireless charging and much more.

Moreover, the iPhone 8 will have a different logic board design, meaning the board is likely to be divided into two parts: one board logically should house the A11 chipset and NAND flash storage, while a second board will have Wi-Fi and cellular components. Apple might locate the SIM card tray towards the bottom of the phone. The report cites that Apple has implemented the same layout in the iPad Pro as well.

Also read: Apple is in talks to start manufacturing in India, says report

The iPhone 8 is one of the highly anticipated smartphones of 2017. Several rumours have been circulating about the iPhone 8, expected to launch in September next year. According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal, Apple is now testing more than 10 prototype units of the iPhone 8. At least, one of the prototypes is said to feature a curved OLED display with no bezels – similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

Last week, South Korean’s Korean Herald reported that Apple will use Samsung-made curved plastic OLED panels for the iPhone 8. This is in line with previous reports that the next-generation handset from Apple won’t look similar to the iPhone 7. Noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has said in the past that the new iPhone 8 will have an all-new design.

Will Apple reveal the iPhone 8 alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus? Well, only time will tell.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd