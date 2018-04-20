Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad goes on sale in India today: Price, specifications

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad goes on sale in India from today at a starting price of Rs 28,000. Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad goes on sale in India from today at a starting price of Rs 28,000.

Apple’s new iPad with a 9.7-inch display will go on sale in India from today at a starting price of Rs 28,000. Apple’s smaller iPad now comes with improved specifications and support for the Apple Pencil as well, which was previously limited to the iPad Pro variants. The new 9.7-inch iPad was launched by Apple at an event in Chicago in March with a focus on education. The new 9.7-inch iPad will come in Silver, Gold and Space Grey colour options. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the new iPad.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch: Full Specifications

The iPad retains its 9.7-inch Retina Display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels which comes to 264 ppi. This is an LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology and comes with fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating, and support for Apple Pencil. Dimensions of the new iPad (WiFi only variant) are: 240 mm x 169.5 mm x 7.5 mm and it weighs 469 g. The new iPad comes in two storage variants which are 32GB and 128GB. It will come in a WiFi only and a WiFi+cellular model, which also includes support for 4G LTE connectivity.

Also read: Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) pre-orders now open on Flipkart; prices start at Rs 28,000

Apple iPad is now powered by the A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and includes a M10 coprocessor as well. The tablet comes with support for immersive augmented reality and all day battery life, claims Apple. The camera on the iPad is 8MP with 1080p video recording capabilities. The iPad can also record 120fps slow-motion videos, and there is support for Live Photos on the camera app. The front camera is 1.2MP with Live photos and Retina Flash supported. The iPad also supports 3X video zoom on the rear camera.

The iPad retains its 9.7-inch Retina Display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels which comes to 264 ppi. The iPad retains its 9.7-inch Retina Display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels which comes to 264 ppi.

On the audio side, Apple’s new iPad has two speaker audio. The iPad Pro series has a 4 speaker audio in contrast. The iPad continues a round home button on the front, where the Touch ID fingerprint sensor is embedded. Sensors on the new 9.7-inch iPad are Touch ID, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Barometer and Ambient light sensor. It comes with a built-in 32.4-watt-hour rechargeable lithium-polymer battery and Apple is promising up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching video or listening to music with a single charge.

Also read: Apple 9.7-inch iPad (2018) vs iPad 9.7-inch (2017): Price in India and specifications

Connectivity options on the WiFi only variant are Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac); dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz); HT80 with MIMO and Bluetooth 4.2 technology. The LTE version also includes support for 4G LTE as well. The new iPad is on iOS 11, which is the latest software from Apple. Apple’s iOS 11 comes with a Dock for the iPad, which allows users to quickly access frequently used apps and documents from any screen. It also has Split View and Slide Over options. The iPad also supports options for “Drag and Drop”. Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad with support for inline drawing as well.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad: Price in India

Apple iPad starts at Rs 28,000 for the 32GB variant in WiFi only, while the 128GB storage option in this will cost Rs 35,700. The iPad with WiFi+Cellular starts at Rs 38,600 for the 32GB version, while the 128GB version will cost Rs 46,300. Apple iPad will be available at at Apple Authorized Resellers. The Apple Pencil needs to be bought separately and will cost Rs 7,600.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd