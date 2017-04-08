Apple’s new iPad with 9.7-inch display now up for pre-order on Flipkart

Apple launched an updated variant of its 9.7-inch iPad with a brighter Retina display, better processor and performance in March. Apple launched an updated variant of its 9.7-inch iPad with a brighter Retina display, better processor and performance in March.

Apple iPad (2017) Wi-Fi only model is now up for pre-order on Flipkart in Silver, Gold and Space Grey colour variants. The 32GB model costs Rs 28,000 and users will get an extra Rs 1501 off on Apple Earpods if purchased with the new 9.7-inch iPad. Axis bank Buzz credit card users get an extra 5 per cent off. Apple iPad 9.7-inch (128GB) with Wi-Fi+4G is listed for pre-order as well. It can be bought in the same colour options as the 32GB Wi-Fi model.

Apple launched an updated variant of its 9.7-inch iPad with a brighter Retina display, better processor and performance in March. "New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it," Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said.

Apple iPad features a 9.7-inch Retina display with over 3.1 million pixels. The device has a thin aluminium unibody enclosure and is powered by Apple’s A9 chip with 64‑bit architecture. Apple is promising 10 hours of battery life on WiFi, and around 9 hours of life for browsing the web on Cellular. Apple’s new iPad gets 8MP rear camera and 1.2MP front FaceTime camera.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch 32GB Wi-Fi only model was launched along side the iPad 32GB Wi-Fi+ Cellular model at Rs 39,900. However, it looks like the latter isn’t listed for pre-orders on Flipkart as of now.

