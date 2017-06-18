Apple’s new iPad Pro models outperform MacBook Pro, benchmarks reveal

The latest iPad Pro devices are as powerful as the MacBook Pro in some cases. The latest iPad Pro devices are as powerful as the MacBook Pro in some cases.

The latest iPad Pro devices are as powerful as the MacBook Pro in some cases. Tech benchmarking website Bare Feats found that the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros aren’t far behind the 13-inch MacBook Pro in terms of performance.

The site, Bare Feats put the 2017 and 2016 MacBook Pro models with TouchBar against four different iPad Pros, including the latest ones. Notably, Bear Feats wasn’t comparing the iPad Pros with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel’s core i5 processor. In fact the 13-inch MacBook Pro models were with top-of-the-line specifications with Intel core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and Intel graphics.

The blog site compared the iPads through a series of Geekbench 4 and GFXBench tests, looking at GPU and graphics performance. When it comes to single-core performance, the MacBook Pro emerged victorious, with both the 2016 and 2017 models beating all the iPad Pro models. As expected, the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro came in on the top, followed by the 12.9-inch 2017 iPad Pro.

For multi-core performance, the 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro came in on the top with a score of 10,261. The second place, however, went to the 10.5-inch 2017 iPad Pro with a score of 9,332 followed by the 2017 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Interestingly, the 2017 iPad Pros outperform the 2016 Macbook Pro. The tablets were also found to have outperformed the 2017 and 2017 MacBook Pro models in terms of the Metal GPU scores.

The comparison is interesting in a sense that the top 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch costs roughly three times more than the top configured 2017 iPad Pro. While these benchmarks don’t give an exact picture, it’s hard not to ignore the fact that the iPad has come a long way from being pitched as a consumption device to a laptop killer.

