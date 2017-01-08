Apple’s new ad highlights Portrait mode in iPhone 7 Plus

According to Apple the iPhone 7 Plus also relies on machine learning to create this depth-of-field effect for Portrait mode. According to Apple the iPhone 7 Plus also relies on machine learning to create this depth-of-field effect for Portrait mode.

Apple has released a new ad called ‘Take Mine’ that shows off the Portrait mode in iPhone 7 Plus. The ad, which will be aired at Golden Globes Awards, highlights iPhone 7’s dual camera prowess and its ‘Depth Effect’ feature for Portrait Mode. The ad has been shot in Greece and starts with a young woman meeting up with her grandmother in a small village. The woman has iPhone 7 Plus in her hand, with which she takes a picture of her grandmother in Portrait Mode.

Whats happens next is quite predictable. The grandmother loves the picture and exclaims in joy, “What a great picture!” And suddenly, everyone in the village wants a picture with in Portrait mode with iPhone 7 Plus. Next, the young woman goes around the village clicking pictures of men, women and children who gladly pose for the camera. The ad ends with a message that says, “Portrait mode on iPhone 7 Plus is practically magic.”

Apple’s Portrait mode is only available for iPhone 7 Plus. The Cupertino-giant launched iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus in September, while the Portrait mode was rolled out via an iOS update on October 24. The Portrait mode creates a shallow depth of field to make the person more in focus, while the background is blurred.

According to Apple, both the 12-megapixel cameras are used in the Portrait mode, and the iPhone 7 Plus also relies on machine learning to create this depth-of-field effect. Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus has two 12-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization and ƒ/1.8 aperture and a new 6-element lens. Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus also offers optical zoom at 2X and and 10X digital zoom for photos.

