Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, updated 12.9-inch iPad price in India revealed

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro price in India has been revealed. The new iPad Pro was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC in San Jose. The WiFi models start at Rs 52,900 for 64GB storage variant. The 256GB and 512GB options cost Rs 60,900 and Rs 76,900 respectively. Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro WiFi+Cellular models start at Rs 63,900 for 64GB option. The 256GB variant can be bought at Rs 71,900 while 512GB variant costs Rs 87,900.

Apple also announced an updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well, India pricing for which starts at Rs 65,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model. The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with the A10X Fusion chip, and the display features ProMotion technology, which offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB and 512GB WiFi variants are priced at Rs 73,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. The Wi-Fi+Cellular models cost Rs 76,900 (64GB), Rs 84,900 (256GB), and Rs 1,00,900 (512GB).

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro was announced in 2015. The device features a Retina display with 5.6 million pixels, and supports Apple Pencil. The original iPad Pro came with a 64-bit A9X chip. It offers 10 hour of battery life.

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro has thin borders, and weighs one pound. It runs iOS 11, which will be released this fall. The Retina display in the 10.5-inch iPad Pro sports an anti-reflective coating. It comes with ProMotion technology and True Tone feature.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro is powered by 64-bit A10X Fusion chip, and is claimed to deliver all-day battery life. Apple Pay is coming to iPad as well. There’s a 12MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. Apple’s new iPad Pro has a four-speaker audio system. It comes with an embedded Apple SIM, and supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi as well as LTE Advanced.

