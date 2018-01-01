Apple’s iPhone is the best-selling tech product of 2017: Study

The iPhone has been crowned as the best-selling tech product of 2017, according to a USA Today report. The iPhone has been crowned as the best-selling tech product of 2017, according to a USA Today report.

Apple’s iPhone has been crowned as the best-selling tech product of 2017, according to a USA Today report. The iPhone was followed by Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Note 8, Amazon Echo Dot, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch. The publication worked with Daniel Ives, an analyst with GBH Insights, to prepare the sales data.

Ives in its report said Apple will sell 223 million iPhones in 2017, up from 221 million phones it sold in 2016. The ranking include all available models of the iPhone. This year, Apple launched three new models of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. The latter smartphone is the tenth anniversary model which is priced upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs 64,000) and has gained massive interest due to its all-new design, especially its bezel-less display. The analyst thinks Apple will have a strong year, as the company might launch the successor to the iPhone SE and new phones later in the year. It isn’t clear how many units of the iPhone has been sold in the last year. Evidently, reports suggest the demand of the iPhone X is lower than expected.

As for the other products that make it to a list, Samsung followed Apple with the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 , occupying the second spot. The analyst says the two premium smartphones from Samsung will sell around 33 million through out the past year. And here’s something that might annoy Samsung and its stake holders. The data compiled by Daniel Ives isn’t fair to the South Korean major given the fact that the analyst included all existing models of the iPhone.

The third spot has been occupied by Amazon’s Echo Dot, the $49 (or approx Rs 3129) smart speaker powered by Alexa voice assistant. The popular smart speaker will sell 24 million in 2017, enough to dethrone Google’s Home and Home Mini in the smart speaker segment. The e-commerce giant dropped the price of the Echo Dot to $29 (or approx Rs 1852) during the peak holiday season.

In the fourth position, Apple Watch stands tall with over 20 million expected to be sold in 2017. The numbers seem to be impressive, given that fact that the smartwatch segment itself is going through a rough phase. And the fifth position has been occupied by Nintendo Switch which is expected to sell over 15 million units in 2017. The $299 (or approx Rs 20,000) hybrid console has been received well, selling over 10 million units in 9 months, according to Nintendo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd