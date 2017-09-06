Apple’s future iPhones could have camera higher than 12MP: Report

Apple iPhones in the future could have higher than 12MP camera resolution. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters) Apple iPhones in the future could have higher than 12MP camera resolution. (Representational Image. Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 8 will stick with the 12MP+ 12MP camera, but future generations of the iPhone camera could sport a higher resolution, according to a new report. A report by DigiTimes claims the Apple has already “booked up the production capacity for above 12-megapixel lens modules” at a new factory in Taiwan, which is being built by Largan Precision.

The report adds that only Largan meets Apple’s “minimum yield rate requirement,” and will have a monthly capacity of 600 million lens modules. Production is supposed to start in October 2017, adds DigiTimes, though Largan has not commented on the reports, claims.

The report also quotes Largan CEO Lin En-ping as saying that with more smartphone manufacturers moving toward dual-lens cameras, larger aperture size and 3D sensing, the new factory will be able to produce. such modules. With production starting only October 2017, there’s some time before we could see an iPhone sport a camera with higher than 12MP resolution. Still with camera upgrade being an important part of the Apple iPhone, an iPhone with a 16MP or higher camera shouldn’t be too far away.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if the iPhone camera this year gets an increased megapixel count. This is unlikely and Apple is expected to stick with the 12MP+ 12MP option on the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple iPhone 8 launches next week, though some reports claim this will be called iPhone Edition or iPhone X. Apple iPhone 8 won’t be the only highlight of the event, as iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus will also be launched. An Apple TV with 4K resolution support and a new Appel Watch 3 with LTE is also expected. The launch event takes place on September 12 in Steve Jobs Theater, which is situated in the new Apple ‘Spaceship’ headquarters.

