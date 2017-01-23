Apple’s FaceTime to get group calling feature in iOS 11: Report

Apple might bring the Group Calling feature to FaceTime app soon. Apple might bring the Group Calling feature to FaceTime app soon.

Apple is gearing up to introduce a group chat feature to FaceTime, which will be available with the upcoming iOS 11 update. The rumour comes courtesy of Israeli blog The Verifier, which cites “several people familiar with iOS development process”. It also says Apple will update Messages on iOS to let users start FaceTime call with up to five users simultaneously.

FaceTime was initially launched in the year 2010 and since then there have not been many modifications made through these years. Group calling is indeed an important feature that will make users excited.

Competitors have been offering this feature for years. Microsoft’s Skype and Google Hangout have had group calling video feature. Even Facebook last month added a feature to Messenger that allows groups of up to six friends to make video calls directly from their messages.

FaceTime itself is still limited to iOS, which means that its user base is not as large as some of the other apps, which are available on a cross-platform basis.

Apple will likely first unveil iOS 11 and the new features at WWDC, which is usually held in early June. Group FaceTime calls have been the most requested feature, and if the report is true then the group video-calling feature in FaceTime will surely be a welcome one. Although the report has not been verified, it should be taken with a pinch of salt

